Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 3,863,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

