Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading Down 9.9%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 3,974,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,435,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

