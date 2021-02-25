CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stake Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.02% of CalAmp worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $410.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

