Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

