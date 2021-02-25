California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of First BanCorp. worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2,271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.