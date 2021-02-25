California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Xencor worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $569,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Barclays lifted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

