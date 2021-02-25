California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Truist raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.19 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

