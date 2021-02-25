California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after buying an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 239,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

