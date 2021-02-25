California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of AtriCure worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

ATRC stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.