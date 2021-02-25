California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fluor worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

