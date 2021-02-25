California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

