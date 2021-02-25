California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.02 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,755 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $13,967,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $9,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,440. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

