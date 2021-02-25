California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of SINA worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SINA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SINA by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SINA by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. SINA Co. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

