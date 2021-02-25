California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RLJ opened at $15.86 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

