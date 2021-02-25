California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

MTX stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $2,185,646 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

