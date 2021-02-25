California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $5.16 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,234,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,775,000 after purchasing an additional 230,246 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

