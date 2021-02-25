California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Strategic Education worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STRA opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

