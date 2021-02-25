California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 43,812 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Trustmark worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

TRMK opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

