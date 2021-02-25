California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of The Simply Good Foods worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

