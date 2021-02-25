California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Momo worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Momo by 682.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Momo by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

