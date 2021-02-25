California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.10 and a beta of -0.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CLSA raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

