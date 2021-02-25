California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,249 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

GPI opened at $157.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $988,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,636,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

