California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,744 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Sleep Number worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $133.26 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,808 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.