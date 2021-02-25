California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,483 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of iRobot worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 159.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $122.10 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.