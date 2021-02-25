California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,870 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Maxar Technologies worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.