California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,901 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Albany International worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,153 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

