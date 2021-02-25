California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,013 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of BioTelemetry worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 139.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

