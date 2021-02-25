California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,011 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,351 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Yelp worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.52 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

