California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,843 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

