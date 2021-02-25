California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,032 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Trinity Industries worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 941,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

