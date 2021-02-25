California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Sunnova Energy International worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

