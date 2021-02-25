California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Summit Materials worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $995,000.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SUM opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

