California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

