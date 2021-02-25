Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 8999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

