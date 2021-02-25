Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLXT stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $12.43.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

