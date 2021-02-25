Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.14

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.14 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 62.50 ($0.82). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 11,799 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £63 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83.

About Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

