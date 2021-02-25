Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Shares Down 0.7%

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 6,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter.

