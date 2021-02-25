Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 1,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.