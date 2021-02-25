Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $682.15 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $682,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

