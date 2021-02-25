Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.
Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
