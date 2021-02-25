Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

