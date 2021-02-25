Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 14%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares dropped 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 2,912,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,472,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.
In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.