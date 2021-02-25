Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 14%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares dropped 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 2,912,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,472,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

