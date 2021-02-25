Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 15%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price dropped 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 17,970,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 17,140,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 4.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

