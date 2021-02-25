Canaccord Genuity Boosts BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$25.00

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.33% from the company’s previous close.
TSE BBTV traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 77,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.16. BBTV Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.
About BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO)
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.