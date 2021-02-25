Canaccord Genuity Boosts BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$25.00

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.33% from the company’s previous close.

TSE BBTV traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 77,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.16. BBTV Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.

About BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

