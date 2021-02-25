Canaccord Genuity Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.20.

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$0.90 on Thursday, reaching C$40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,822. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.87.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

