Canaccord Genuity Increases Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $217.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $203.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.85.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $170.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.