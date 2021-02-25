Canaccord Genuity Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$59.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

TSE:AIF traded up C$6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$55.88. 390,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$33.41 and a 1-year high of C$61.11.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

