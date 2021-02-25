Canaccord Genuity Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$14.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.04.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, hitting C$10.57. The company had a trading volume of 396,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.51. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$717.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.46.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.