Canaccord Genuity Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,289.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,259.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,086.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

