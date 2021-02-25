Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.33 on Thursday, reaching C$13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,713. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

