Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

CM traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$117.69. 682,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,705. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$119.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

